Dhaka hotel murder: Slain doctor's boyfriend arrested from Chattogram

The suspect in a case filed over the murder of a female doctor at a Dhaka hotel was arrested from the port city Chattogram Thursday.

The arrestee Rezaul Karim Reza was the boyfriend of Dr Jannatul Nayeem Sritika (28). Rezaul, a banker, was fired from his job recently. He checked into Family Service Apartment opposite Square Hospital in Panthapath with Jannatul Wednesday.

A case was filed over the murder earlier at Kalabagan Police Station after the female doctor's father Mohammad Shafiqul Islam lodged a complaint against Rezaul, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Kalabagan Police Station.

On information, a team of the elite force arrested Rezaul from Chattogram city, Al-Amin, assistant superintendent of police (media) of Rapid Action Battalion-7, said.

Police on Wednesday night recovered the body of Jannatul with her throat slit from the fifth floor of the Family Service Apartment. There were marks of knife wounds on her body. Police suspected that Rezaul fled after killing Jannatul.

Jannatul was undertaking gynaecology training from Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) after completing her MBBS from Moghbazar Community Medical College.