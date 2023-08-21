Detectives bust illegal animal feed factory in Ctg

Police detectives have seized at least 2,500 sacks of banned and decomposed meat and bone meals (MBMs), valued at Tk2 crore, during a raid at an illegal animal feed factory in Chattogram’s Sitakunda. Photo: TBS

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Chattogram district detectives recovered the meat and bone meals on Monday morning after a night-long raid at the factory at Banshbaria area of Sitakunda, said ASP Sudipta Kumar Sarker of DB on Monday.

The factory was marketing poultry and fish feeds after manufacturing those with the use of expired MBMs and uria fertiliser, DB Inspector Mohammad Kamruzzaman, who led the raid, told The Business Standard.

The factory did not have BSTI approval for making animal feeds, he said.

Kamruzzaman added that following a ban on importing meat and bone meals, the Chattogram Port Authority had decided to dump some products. "A syndicate bought the rotten products with the connivance of some unscrupulous officials of the port. After mixing them with other materials, they were marketing those as poultry and fish feed"

During the drive, 2,500-3,000 sacks of meat and bone meals and 20 sacks of poultry and fish feeds were seized from the factory, he said.

"These feeds were being marketed as imported products in sealed sacks of a Saudi Arabian company after being prepared by mixing urea fertiliser," Kamruzzaman added.

Drives were underway to nab the factory owner and others involved, the DB official said further.