Detectives arrest questions leak gang, including upazila vice-chairman

Crime

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

Detectives arrest questions leak gang, including upazila vice-chairman

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 08:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Detectives have arrested 10 people, including a woman upazila vice-chairman, over their suspected involvement in leaking question papers and cheating through using digital devices in a government recruitment test held on Friday.

The law enforcers have also seized six digital devices, three leaked question papers and some smartphones from the possession of the arrestees, AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner (detectives) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Saturday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police made the arrests and seizures during drives in the capital's Mirpur, Kakrail and Tejgaon Industrial Area on Friday, Hafiz told journalists at the DMP media centre.  

He said the arrestees include Mahbuba Nasrin Rupa, vice-chairman of Dhupchanchia Upazila in Bogura, and Mahmudul Hasan Azad, a suspended officer at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh.

The other arrestees are examinees of the test and students having expertise in solving such questions, Hafiz said.

They are Noman Siddique, Al Amin Rony, Nahid Hasan, Shahid Ullah, Tanjir Ahmed, Razu Ahmed, Hasibul Hasan and Rakibul Hasan.

Azad, Nahid and Al Amin had earlier been arrested thrice – back in 2013, 2016 and 2019 – for similar crimes.

Apart from collecting clients, Mahbuba also took part in yesterday's examination for jobs with the office of the Controller General Defence Finance, Hafiz said.

This gang leaked questions soon after the test began at 3:00pm on Friday. They were also providing their clients with answers through digital devices, the DB official said.

According to the detectives, the ring also provided people who would appear in place of the candidates concerned at various recruitment exams in exchange for money.

The gang made an agreement with their clients of Tk14-16 lakh on arranging jobs through fraudulent means. They took a small amount first for helping them pass Friday's multiple-choice questions (MCQ) test and would take the rest of the amount during viva and after their joining, Hafiz said.

As the test began, the fraudsters collected questions and sent them to their one-stop centre where they solved them and provided answers through devices.

The devices look like regular ATM cards which work like mobile phones and tiny wireless ball-like earphones used for two-way communications. These devices along with watches and mobile phones were used to cheat in tests.

Replying to a query, DB officials said they will share their findings and information with the authorities concerned, who will decide the fate of Friday's test.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Education

Bangladesh / Crime / question paper leak / Government Jobs / DB police / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

12h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

12h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

14h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

1h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

3h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

4h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna