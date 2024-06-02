A detective involved in MP Azim murder case now transferred to Barishal

Crime

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 11:05 pm

Related News

A detective involved in MP Azim murder case now transferred to Barishal

He is currently in Nepal with the DB team investigating the murder

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected

Shahidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of Wari Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB), a detective in the murder case of Jhenaidah-4 member of parliament Anwarul Azim, has been transferred to Barishal. 

He was transferred to Barishal for the post of additional superintendent of police, reads a notification issued by the police headquarters today (2 June).

Shahidur Rahman is currently in Nepal with the DB team investigating the murder of MP Azim. He was also on the DB team that went to India for investigation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the same notification today, Atiqul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DB police, was transferred to Khulna for the post of additional superintendent of police.

Anwarul Azim Anar, a three-time member of parliament for Jhenidah-4 constituency, went "missing" on 13 May after travelling to Kolkata for medical treatment the previous day.

On the morning of 22 May, Indian media reported his murder in a house in Kolkata's New Town area. The police forces of both countries launched a joint investigation.

On 23 May, a four-member team from Kolkata CID visited Dhaka to interrogate the three accused currently on remand in Bangladesh, having been arrested by the DB police.

Subsequently, on 26 May, a three-member DB team travelled to Kolkata for further investigation.

On 1 June, a four-member DB team went to Nepal after Kathmandu police detained another suspect.

Bangladesh / Top News

MP Azim Murder / Transfer / police / Detective Branch (DB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

7h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

11h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

9h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

1h | Videos
Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

3h | Videos
What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

4h | Videos
West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

4h | Videos