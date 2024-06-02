A detective involved in MP Azim murder case now transferred to Barishal

Shahidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of Wari Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB), a detective in the murder case of Jhenaidah-4 member of parliament Anwarul Azim, has been transferred to Barishal.

He was transferred to Barishal for the post of additional superintendent of police, reads a notification issued by the police headquarters today (2 June).

Shahidur Rahman is currently in Nepal with the DB team investigating the murder of MP Azim. He was also on the DB team that went to India for investigation.

In the same notification today, Atiqul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DB police, was transferred to Khulna for the post of additional superintendent of police.

Anwarul Azim Anar, a three-time member of parliament for Jhenidah-4 constituency, went "missing" on 13 May after travelling to Kolkata for medical treatment the previous day.

On the morning of 22 May, Indian media reported his murder in a house in Kolkata's New Town area. The police forces of both countries launched a joint investigation.

On 23 May, a four-member team from Kolkata CID visited Dhaka to interrogate the three accused currently on remand in Bangladesh, having been arrested by the DB police.

Subsequently, on 26 May, a three-member DB team travelled to Kolkata for further investigation.

On 1 June, a four-member DB team went to Nepal after Kathmandu police detained another suspect.