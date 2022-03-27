Dentist stabbed to death by muggers in Dhaka

A dentist was stabbed to death allegedly by unidentified muggers in the capital's Shewrapara area early Sunday (27 March).

"The deceased was identified as Ahmed Mahi Bulbul," Mirpur Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard.

The body has been kept in the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy, he added.

Ahmed Mahi Bulbul used to practice at his Moghbazar chamber in the capital.

The police is investigating the incident.