Delays in Sagar-Runi murder probe indicate administrative failure in establishing justice: ASK

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a legal aid and human rights organisation, has expressed deep concern over the law enforcement agencies' failure to make any progress in the investigation of the Sagar-Runi murder case in 12 years.

ASK Executive Director Faruq Faisel stated in a press release sent to the media today (25 January), "This type of failure is indicative of the administration's inability to establish justice in Bangladesh."

On the night of 11 February 2012, Sagar Sarowar, the news editor of Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, the senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were brutally murdered in a flat in West Rajabazar of the capital, while their 5-year-old son, Mahir Sarwar Megh, was confined to the next room.

Referring to media reports, ASK mentioned that, in response to the murder of the Sagar-Runi couple, the responsible persons of the then government and law enforcement agencies pledged to quickly identify the criminals and take legal action, but this was not implemented.

"In the last 12 years, law enforcement agencies have deferred the date of submitting the investigation report to the court 105 times," it stated.

The legal aid organisation also highlighted two separate courts expressing displeasure over the delay in completing the investigation into the murder case.

ASK fears that this situation is creating public concern over the perception of a culture of impunity.

The organisation demanded the speedy identification of those involved in the murder, a fair investigation, and exemplary punishment for the real culprits.

It also urged all concerned parties to be vigilant so that no innocent person suffers due to the protracted trial process.