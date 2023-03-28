Death in custody: Rights commission terms Rajshashi hosp director’s comments ‘irresponsible’, ‘ill-intentioned’

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the comments made by the director of the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on the death of a Naogaon woman in RAB custody was irresponsible and ill-intentioned.

In a press release, the NHRCH said FM Shamim Ahmed, director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, had been quoted by various media as saying on the death of Sultana Jasmine (45), a land office assistant, that "during the RAB interrogation, the woman fell and suffered a head injury".

The commission said the director was not an eye-witness and would have no idea about what the impact on the woman's head was.

The death due to falling and having a brain haemorrhage appeared unusual, the commission said.

They asked the incident be investigated thoroughly through any other law enforcement agency apart from the RAB and a detailed report be sent to the commission.

It also drew attention to the death of a man on 26 March in front of the Dhaka Shishu Hospital. It asked that a detailed report on the incident be sent as well.