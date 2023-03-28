Death in custody: Rights commission terms Rajshashi hosp director’s comments ‘irresponsible’, ‘ill-intentioned’

Crime

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Death in custody: Rights commission terms Rajshashi hosp director’s comments ‘irresponsible’, ‘ill-intentioned’

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 08:12 pm
Death in custody: Rights commission terms Rajshashi hosp director’s comments ‘irresponsible’, ‘ill-intentioned’

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the comments made by the director of the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on the death of a Naogaon woman in RAB custody was irresponsible and ill-intentioned.

In a press release, the NHRCH said FM Shamim Ahmed, director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, had been quoted by various media as saying on the death of Sultana Jasmine (45), a land office assistant, that "during the RAB interrogation, the woman fell and suffered a head injury". 

The commission said the director was not an eye-witness and would have no idea about what the impact on the woman's head was.

The death due to falling and having a brain haemorrhage appeared unusual, the commission said.

They asked the incident be investigated thoroughly through any other law enforcement agency apart from the RAB and a detailed report be sent to the commission. 

It also drew attention to the death of a man on 26 March in front of the Dhaka Shishu Hospital. It asked that a detailed report on the incident be sent as well.

Top News

Crime / Naogaon / NHRC / human right

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

9h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

9h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

57m | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

5h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

10h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year