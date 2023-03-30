Death in custody: 11 RAB officials under interrogation

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 08:10 pm

Eleven RAB-5 personnel, who were involved with the incident of Sultana Jasmine's death in RAB custody in Naogaon, were under interrogation at the battalion's headquarters in Rajshahi.

The officials, including a major and an assistant superintendent of police, from the battalion's Joypurhat camp, have been taken for questioning by a team of RAB's internal investigation cell, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and media wing of Rapid Action Battalion, confirmed this development to The Business Standard on Thursday (30 March).

Earlier on 28 March, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) formed a probe committee to investigate the death of Jasmine, an employee of Naogaon union parishad land office.

ASK demands formation of judicial commission to probe Sultana Jasmine’s death

The Ain o Shalish Kendra (ASK), on 29 March, called for formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

Earlier on 22 March, RAB arrested Sultana Jasmine, who worked as an assistant at Chandipur Union Land Office in Naogaon, on charges of fraud. 

RAB did not, however, inform the local police about Jasmine's arrest, according to media reports. 

It was later found a case was filed against her under the Digital Security Act the day after RAB took her in custody.

According to RAB, when Jasmine fell ill after her arrest, she was first taken to Naogaon Hospital and later to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died on 24 March.

Jasmine's family claimed she died from being tortured by RAB during interrogation, which the law enforcers denied.  

Doctors at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital said Jasmine had an injury on the right side of her head when she was admitted to the hospital and the CT scan report revealed there was bleeding in the brain.

