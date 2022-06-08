DBC News producer found dead in Hatirjheel

Police have recovered the dead body of DBC News employee Abdul Bari near Police Plaza in the capital's Hatirjheel area on Wednesday (8 June).

"It appears he was killed 7-8 hours ago," Gulshan Police Station duty officer told The Business Standard.

Abdul Bari worked as a senior production executive in DBC News.

"A passerby from Hatirjheel area informed us by phone that a body was lying here. Later we went around 7 am and recovered the body. No case has been filed so far," Gulshan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shahanur Rahman told the media.

Police are inspecting the site and collecting evidence. So far no one has been arrested.

The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.