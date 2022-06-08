DBC Journalist Bari victim of planned murder: Police

Police have said Abdul Bari, a senior executive producer at the private television station DBC News, was premeditatedly murdered.

Detective Branch (DB) Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan) Mashiur Rahman on Wednesday (8 June) said it was clear that producer Abdul Bari had been killed.

"We are trying to find out why he went there, who was with him, who killed him. We will collect and analyse CCTV footage of the house and the murder scene. Besides, we are trying to identify the killers with the help of information technology," he said.

Police recovered the dead body of DBC News employee Abdul Bari near Police Plaza in the capital's Hatirjheel area earlier in the day.

Police suspected that he may have been killed 7-8 hours ago. The CID's crime scene unit then collected evidence of the murder.

His autopsy was carried out at Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Gulshan Division Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Nazmul Hasan Firoz said Bari may have been stabbed first.

"He later jumped into the water to survive. Because his clothes were wet. Later, when Bari got up from the lake, he was thrown to the ground and his throat was slit."

A blood-stained knife, wallet and mobile phone were recovered from the scene.

Abdul Bari studied engineering at the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT). He started as a senior executive producer at DBC News in December last year.

He moved to a rented house in Mohakhali in February. Before joining DBC, he worked in Mohana Television. His native home is in Sirajganj Sadar.

Anisur Rahman, Bari's relative told TBS that he last met Bari at home during Eid-ul-Fitr.

"He was a quiet man. He had no animosity or conflict with anyone. However, a few days after joining DBC News, we noticed a change in him. He became more reserved, not having normal contact with anyone," he said.

Abdul Bari's colleague Safayet Hossain, a senior producer at DBC, told TBS: "We didn't notice Bari having any dispute with anyone since joining our team. Everything was going well. But a few days ago he told me about quitting his job. However, he did not share the reason for this."

Md Abdul Alim, the elder brother of the deceased, has filed a case in this regard, said Gulshan police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Hasan.

"Our investigation is going on, we are probing the incident with utmost importance. Hopefully we will be able to arrest the killer soon," he told The Business Standard.