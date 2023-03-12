DBBL robbery: Police now recover Tk2.5 crore of the looted money, 8 arrested

Crime

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

DBBL robbery: Police now recover Tk2.5 crore of the looted money, 8 arrested

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 02:15 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Intelligence Department has arrested 8 people involved in the robbery of Tk11.25 crore from a microbus of Money Plant Link Private Limited, the security agency for Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL). 

"At this time, Tk2 crore 53 lakh was recovered from them," DMP Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun Or Rashid said at a press conference organised at DMP Media Centre on Sunday (12 March).

DB conducted operations in different areas of Dhaka, Sylhet, and Sunamganj to catch them. 

So far, out of the Tk11.25 crore looted, a total of Tk6.43 crore has been recovered. 

A dramatic robbery and supersonic recovery!

On Thursday (9 March) a vehicle from Money Plant Link Private Limited, carrying Tk11.25 crore of DBBL was headed toward Savar when a group of robbers intercepted it around 7:30am. There were five persons inside the vehicle including the driver.

Disguising themselves as DB officials, the men pulled off the microbus door and demanded the money being carried. The security agency's manager, supervisor, two guards and the driver heeded to the demand, although the men threatening them did not brandish any weapons.

The security agency also did not have any armed guards and meekly surrendered all the money stashed in four trunks.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The trunks were transferred to the black HiAce and the robbers sped away. The victims then made a complaint to the police by calling the emergency number, 999.

Around eight hours after the robbery, DB officials tracked the robbers' vehicle down in the capital's Khilkhet area and recovered around Tk9 crore.

Seven people, including two directors of Money Plant Link, were detained over the incident. A case has been filed over the robbery.

However, Police on Friday (10 March) claimed that they have found Tk3.89 crore against their initial claim of recovering Tk9 crore of Dutch-Bangla Bank's looted money.

"Out of the three trunks recovered yesterday, one was empty and one half-empty. After counting the money, we found Tk3.89 crore," Turag police station Inspector (Investigation) Shariful Islam told the media.

Dutch Bangla Bank's Deputy Managing Director Shah Alam Patwary said, "About 10-12 people drove in on a black tinted car and attacked the microbus near Diabari area."

"Whenever our ATM booths are emptied out, we hire third-party companies to transport money to refill ATMs. It is the third party's responsibility to have the looted money reimbursed to us. We have insurance over the funds as well," he added.

 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

DBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

3h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

3h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

3h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

15h | TBS Stories
Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

16h | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

16h | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 