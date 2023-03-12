DBBL robbery: Police now recover Tk2.5 crore of the looted money, 8 arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Intelligence Department has arrested 8 people involved in the robbery of Tk11.25 crore from a microbus of Money Plant Link Private Limited, the security agency for Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL).

"At this time, Tk2 crore 53 lakh was recovered from them," DMP Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun Or Rashid said at a press conference organised at DMP Media Centre on Sunday (12 March).

DB conducted operations in different areas of Dhaka, Sylhet, and Sunamganj to catch them.

So far, out of the Tk11.25 crore looted, a total of Tk6.43 crore has been recovered.

On Thursday (9 March) a vehicle from Money Plant Link Private Limited, carrying Tk11.25 crore of DBBL was headed toward Savar when a group of robbers intercepted it around 7:30am. There were five persons inside the vehicle including the driver.

Disguising themselves as DB officials, the men pulled off the microbus door and demanded the money being carried. The security agency's manager, supervisor, two guards and the driver heeded to the demand, although the men threatening them did not brandish any weapons.

The security agency also did not have any armed guards and meekly surrendered all the money stashed in four trunks.

The trunks were transferred to the black HiAce and the robbers sped away. The victims then made a complaint to the police by calling the emergency number, 999.

Around eight hours after the robbery, DB officials tracked the robbers' vehicle down in the capital's Khilkhet area and recovered around Tk9 crore.

Seven people, including two directors of Money Plant Link, were detained over the incident. A case has been filed over the robbery.

However, Police on Friday (10 March) claimed that they have found Tk3.89 crore against their initial claim of recovering Tk9 crore of Dutch-Bangla Bank's looted money.

"Out of the three trunks recovered yesterday, one was empty and one half-empty. After counting the money, we found Tk3.89 crore," Turag police station Inspector (Investigation) Shariful Islam told the media.

Dutch Bangla Bank's Deputy Managing Director Shah Alam Patwary said, "About 10-12 people drove in on a black tinted car and attacked the microbus near Diabari area."

"Whenever our ATM booths are emptied out, we hire third-party companies to transport money to refill ATMs. It is the third party's responsibility to have the looted money reimbursed to us. We have insurance over the funds as well," he added.