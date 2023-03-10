DBBL robbery: Police find Tk4cr after claiming recovery of Tk9cr

Crime

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 09:25 pm
10 March, 2023, 09:25 pm

Police now claimed that they have found Tk3.89 crore against their initial claim of recovering Tk9 crore of Dutch-Bangla Bank's looted money.

Apart from this, seven people arrested in the incident on Thursday were said to be robbers, but six of them now appear to be employees of the security company Money Plant and one was the driver of the car used in the robbery.

"Out of the three trunks recovered yesterday, one was empty and one half-empty. After counting the money, we found Tk3.89 crore," Turag police station Inspector (Investigation) Shariful Islam told the media.

On Thursday, a group of robbers intercepted a microbus carrying Tk11.25 crore of the private bank to refill ATM booths in Savar.

Police claimed to have recovered Tk9 crore and arrested seven robbers just a few hours after the robbery in the capital's Turag area.

Earlier, the vehicle from Money Plant Link Private Limited, a security agency, carrying Tk11.25 crore was headed toward Savar when a group of robbers intercepted it around 7:30am, Turag police station OC Moudut Hawlader told TBS.

There were five persons inside the vehicle including the driver. Robbers held them at gun point, assaulted the driver and drove away with the microbus towards Ashulia highway from Uttara sector-11 near Diabari area, Joshoda Jibon Debnath, managing director of Money Plant Link Private Limited told TBS.

According to Mohammad Raisul Islam, assistant commissioner of Uttara zone, "The security agency men riding the microbus were unarmed. Usually security agencies carry arms while transporting cash to refill ATM booths."

