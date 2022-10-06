DB seizes 20 more microbuses of 'fraud' UP chairman Zakir

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has seized twenty more microbuses acting on the information provided by Manikarchar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Zakir Hossain, who was arrested on charges of defrauding people in the name of car business.

The Detective Branch of DMP's Tejgaon Division seized the microbuses conducting raids in different parts of the country, DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) Mohammad Harun Or Rashid told a press briefing at DMP Media Centre Thursday (6 October).

On 21 September, police arrested Zakir in a special operation under the Meghna police station area of ​​Cumilla.

Two micro buses were seized from his custody at that time, Harun told media.

During the interrogation, it was learned that fraudster Zakir conned around 600-700 people by selling 60-70 cars to several customers including businessmen, government officials, and lawmakers.

Zakir sold a single microbus to 37 customers by showing the same registration number to multiple people, said the DB chief.

He said, Zakir used to cheat people with the help of 5-6 accomplices. "He embezzled approximately thousands of crores of taka through various frauds and has 27 bank accounts in the name of his company "RK Motors" and his relatives."

There are as many as 12 cases against him in different police stations, added Harun Or Rashid.