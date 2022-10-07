DB raids Uttara house, arrests 35 with foreign liquor, beer

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Uttara Division has arrested 35 people with a large quantity of foreign liquor and beer from an Uttara residence in the capital.

On Thursday (6 October) night, tipped-off, a team of DB conducted a special operation and made the arrests.

Some 6,000 cans of foreign beer and 458 bottles of foreign liquor were seized from them.

Additional Commissioner of DMP's Detective Branch Mohammad Harun Or Rashid disclosed the information in a press briefing held at DMP Media Centre on Friday.

He said that the arrestees have confessed to being involved in illegal foreign liquor and beer business for a long time.

"A case has been registered against them at DMP's Uttara West police station. They have been sent to court with an application for a seven-day remand," he said.

He said they have received information last night that hundreds of boys and girls were having a DJ party in the name of singing and selling liquor in a house on Gareeb-e-Nawaz Avenue Road in Uttara Sector 13 of the capital. "Even before this, many dignitaries including local lawmaker complained to us that there was always an anarchic atmosphere in the house."

A special DB team went to the house around 9pm to verify the authenticity of the information. "The team went there and saw that the situation was dire. First, they went to the seventh floor of the house and saw many boys and girls running around. After going inside, he saw that there was a large stock of foreign liquor and beer. The team then went to the fifth and sixth floors and saw the same situation."

DB then collected all foreign liquor and beer and has inquired the authorities how they brought them into the country.

"Around 500 bottles of expensive brands of foreign liquor and around 6,000 cans of beer were seized in the raid," Harun said, adding that the DB members waited at the house from 9pm to 2am, asking for the legal documents to import liquor and beer.

Later, 35 people were arrested failing to show them.

When asked how the activities of the bar were going on inside the building, the DB chief said, "These activities (bars) of that building were going on in the name of Kingfisher restaurant."

He said that the alleged owner of this bar is a person named Muktar Hossain, who happens to own several other bars in the capital including Narayanganj.

"We questioned the manager of the building we raided yesterday regarding the bar licences.The manager told us that Muktar operates five bars including in Mirpur, Gulshan and Narayanganj. They do not know whether they share the same licence or not."

In the preliminary investigation, the manager also said that Muktar was working as a waiter in a restaurant called "Avillion" in Baridhara around 2008.

"He [Muktar] also worked in a restaurant in Gulshan-2 called Lakeview. From being a waiter, he now owns hundreds of crores of taka. He has houses and cars in the US. His wife and children live there," informed the manager.