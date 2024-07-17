DB raids BNP head office at midnight, 7 arrested

Crime

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 02:15 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 02:42 am

Related News

DB raids BNP head office at midnight, 7 arrested

"We have conducted the drive after a bus was set on fire in front of Jatiya Press Club," DB chief Harun Or Rashid, who led the raid, told journalists at a press briefing

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 02:15 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 02:42 am
DB police and journos in front of the entrance to BNP HQ in Nayapaltan on Tuesday midnight. Photo: Screengrab from video
DB police and journos in front of the entrance to BNP HQ in Nayapaltan on Tuesday midnight. Photo: Screengrab from video

At least seven activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations were arrested in a raid by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the party's head office in the capital's Nayapaltan at midnight, police said.

Former president of Chhatra Dal Ronakul Islam Shrabon is among the arrestees.

"A group is trying to divert the ongoing quota movement into a different direction. We have all the names and numbers of those responsible and we will arrest them soon," Detective Branch (DB) chief Harun Or Rashid, who led the raid, told journalists at press briefing later.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Around 100 crude bombs, 500 sticks and five to six bottles of petrol were recovered from the spot, the DB chief said, alongside seven being arrested. "We have conducted the drive after a bus was set on fire in front of Jatiya Press Club," he added.

Law enforcers arrived at the BNP office shortly after a few explosions took place in front of it.

In an instant reaction following the raid, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual conference that the government had unjustly raided the BNP office to divert the quota reform movement.

He also claimed everything that was "recovered" had actually been planted by law enforcers.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP head office / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

18h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

6h | Videos
Action-counter action over quota reform movement

Action-counter action over quota reform movement

6h | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

7h | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

7h | Videos