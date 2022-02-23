DB police arrests fraud for swindling money

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a fraud who swindled money from the public disguising as personal secretary to prime minister, minister and many other influential figures.

The arrestee is Abu Huraira, 25, a fourth grade employee of the Bangladesh Betar Natore office.

He was arrested from Singra Upazila in Natore recently, said DB Cyber and Special crime unit additional deputy commissioner Md Nazmul Haque Wednesday (23 February).

"Abu Huraira has snatched over lakhs from many people by calling them over the phone for relief or by tempting them for political positions and high-paying jobs," he said.

Most of his victims of fraud did not file lawsuits out of embarrassment, he said adding that multiple allegations of similar offences are against the man.

The detainee reportedly embezzled money from the public in the name of collecting funds for the Prime Minister's trust fund for Covid-19 pandemic.