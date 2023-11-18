DB picks up Islami Andolon leader Mizanur Rahman; party demands his unconditional release

Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s ward 69 President Mizanur Rahman
Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s ward 69 President Mizanur Rahman

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has picked up Islami Andolon Bangladesh's ward 69 President Mizanur Rahman today, said party's assistant general secretary Maulana Muhammad Imtiaz Alam.

In a statement on Saturday (18 November), he said, "We strongly condemned the detention of Mizanur Rahman by the DB and demand his immediate unconditional release."

"The people of the administration have cracked down on innocent people. Mizanur was picked up from the Sarulia Bazar in a microbus. It is not possible to stay in power by pouncing on unarmed people. Rather, it will prompt the fall of the government,"  Maulana Muhammad Imtiaz Alam said.
 

