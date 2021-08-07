DB official transferred over allegation of unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni

In another development in the actor Pori Moni case, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain has been transferred to the DMP Public Order Management West Division (POM) from the Detective Branch (Gulshan) of police (DMP), Additional Deputy Commissioner Iftekhairul Islam (Media and Public Relations) confirmed.

DB Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar told The Business Standard that DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has ordered the removal after attending several high-level official meetings since morning.

A probe committee will be formed to investigate the allegation of unprofessional conduct against ADC Golam Saqlain with actor Pori Moni, he added.

Earlier, the DMP commissioner told the media that action will be taken against the official if the allegation turns out to be true following the investigation.

The decision was made following reports of several media outlets that claimed Golam Saqlain had engaged in unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni while supervising the case filed by the actor against five persons, including Nasir U Mahmud.

The accused officer, however, has denied the allegations against him.