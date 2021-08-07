DB official transferred over allegation of unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni

Crime

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 03:40 pm

Related News

DB official transferred over allegation of unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni

The decision was made following reports of several media outlets that claimed Golam Saqlain had engaged in unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni while supervising the case filed by the actor against five persons, including Nasir U Mahmud

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 03:40 pm
Md Golam Saqlain. Photo: Collected
Md Golam Saqlain. Photo: Collected

In another development in the actor Pori Moni case, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain has been transferred to the DMP Public Order Management West Division (POM) from the Detective Branch (Gulshan) of police (DMP), Additional Deputy Commissioner Iftekhairul Islam (Media and Public Relations) confirmed.

DB Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar told The Business Standard that DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has ordered the removal after attending several high-level official meetings since morning.

A probe committee will be formed to investigate the allegation of unprofessional conduct against ADC Golam Saqlain with actor Pori Moni, he added.

Earlier, the DMP commissioner told the media that action will be taken against the official if the allegation turns out to be true following the investigation.

The decision was made following reports of several media outlets that claimed Golam Saqlain had engaged in unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni while supervising the case filed by the actor against five persons, including Nasir U Mahmud.

The accused officer, however, has denied the allegations against him.

Bangladesh / Top News

Md Golam Saqlain / DMP / Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) / Pori Moni case / Pori Moni / Actress Pori Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

3d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

3d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

4d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I