DB officer stabbed in Savar

Crime

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 04:42 pm

Related News

DB officer stabbed in Savar

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 04:42 pm
Representational Image: TBS
Representational Image: TBS

An officer of the Detective Branch (DB) of police was stabbed by miscreants in Savar, Dhaka.

The incident took place in Savar's Badda Bhatpara area on Friday (26 May) night.

The injured, Sultan Mahmud, an assistant sub-inspector of Dhaka District Detective Police (DB North), is undergoing treatment at Enam Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, District (North) DB Police Officer-in-Charge Riaz Uddin Biplab told The Business Standard, "He was stabbed in the back of the head while he was returning home at the Badda Bhatpara area on a motorcycle late at night. He is currently undergoing treatment and is now out of danger."

Enam Medical College Hospital Duty Manager Yusuf Ali told The Business Standard, "Sultan Mahmud was admitted to our hospital around 10pm. He needed 12/13 stitches in his head, but he is now out of danger."

The DB OC said, "Though no case has been registered in the incident yet, we are working to identify and arrest the miscreants."

Top News

stabbed / DB / Detective Branch (DB) / Savar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

5h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

6h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty