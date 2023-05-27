DB officer stabbed in Savar

An officer of the Detective Branch (DB) of police was stabbed by miscreants in Savar, Dhaka.

The incident took place in Savar's Badda Bhatpara area on Friday (26 May) night.

The injured, Sultan Mahmud, an assistant sub-inspector of Dhaka District Detective Police (DB North), is undergoing treatment at Enam Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, District (North) DB Police Officer-in-Charge Riaz Uddin Biplab told The Business Standard, "He was stabbed in the back of the head while he was returning home at the Badda Bhatpara area on a motorcycle late at night. He is currently undergoing treatment and is now out of danger."

Enam Medical College Hospital Duty Manager Yusuf Ali told The Business Standard, "Sultan Mahmud was admitted to our hospital around 10pm. He needed 12/13 stitches in his head, but he is now out of danger."

The DB OC said, "Though no case has been registered in the incident yet, we are working to identify and arrest the miscreants."