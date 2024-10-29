DB to launch stronger crackdown on counterfeit stamp and currency syndicates

DB Joint Commissioner Talebur Rahman talks to media at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Headquarters on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. Photo: UNB

The Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police has reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling widespread counterfeit stamp and currency syndicates operating across the country.

DB Joint Commissioner Talebur Rahman announced at a briefing at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Headquarters today (29 October) that four members of the stump syndicate have been arrested in connection with the manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit stamps worth an estimated Tk15 crore.

He said the arrests were made yesterday (28 October) based on an intelligence report that led the DB team to launch the drive against the syndicate's operation hub in Dhaka.

"During our raids, we recovered counterfeit stamps valued at approximately Tk14.76 crore. Besides, we seized equipment worth Tk40 lakh used in the illegal production of these stamps," Talebur Rahman told journalists.

The crackdown began with a raid on a printing press located on Hatirmia Lane in Fakirapool and was expanded following information provided by an arrested member of the syndicate, Alim Sheikh.

Further operations led DB to several other locations, including printing facilities in Bijoy Swarani, Mirpur, and Savar.

The arrestees are notorious syndicate figures Mozah Hajera Begum and Mohammad Jahangir Alam Jibon, who were held in Madhya Paikpara, Mirpur, along with confiscated counterfeit stamps.

Another DB team arrested syndicate member Masud Rana during a drive in Rajfulbari, Savar.

Syndicate Structure

The syndicate is believed to consist of multiple individuals.

Police have identified Mozammel Hossain as the primary ringleader, with his wife Hajera Begum as an accomplice.

Rahman said more suspects are involved, though an exact number was not specified. One of the key suspects, Ripon Molla, remains at large.

"We recovered a total of 33,75,500 pieces of counterfeit stamps, encompassing various denominations of Tk500, Tk200, Tk100, and Tk10," Rahman said, adding that efforts to bring all members to justice are ongoing.

Impact on the public

The issue of counterfeit currency and stamps has become a pressing concern in Bangladesh, with many unsuspecting citizens facing harassment due to unknowingly possessing forged currency.

Nurjahan Begum (name changed for privacy), a housewife in Dhaka, recounted an incident when a counterfeit Tk 1,000 note was detected during a shopping trip.

Although the shop staff behaved considerately, she noted the anxiety caused by such experiences, emphasising the need for decisive action to prevent innocent citizens from being implicated in criminal activities.

In response, DB has vowed to intensify efforts against counterfeit currency and stamp production, with Rahman stressing that "those associated with this syndicate will be brought to justice."

The law mandates that individuals involved in counterfeiting or assisting in the counterfeiting process face imprisonment for up to seven years, in addition to financial penalties.