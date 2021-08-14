DB files chargesheet against Nasiruddin and Omi in drug case

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has pressed charges against businessman Nasiruddin Mahmood and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Besides, they have also appealed for the exemption of the three women who were shown complicit in the case after the investigation failed to prove their involvement, Somoy TV reports.

Airport Police Station General Registration Officer Sub-Inspector Farid Ahmed confirmed the matter and said the chargesheet was submitted to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on 27 July.

However, no further action was taken with regards to the chargesheet since regular court proceedings were closed due to the pandemic in the country.

Earlier, a team of DB arrested Nasiruddin, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and his accomplices during a drive conducted in the capital's Uttara area on 14 June. At the time they were in possession of 1,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, foreign liquor and beer.

A case was filed against five people, including Nasiruddin, under the Narcotics Control Act.

On the same day, Pori Moni filed a case against Nasiruddin, Omi and four others with the Savar Police Station in connection with the rape and murder attempts on her. She filed the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307.

On Tuesday (29 June), a Dhaka court granted bail to Nasiruddin and Omi in the case.

A day later, he secured bail in the narcotics case as well.