DB clarifies it conducted raid at ex-minister Golam Dastagir’s house

A room of Golam Dastagir Gazi's house at Siddheshwari pictured after a DB raid there on 26 October night. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a raid at the Siddeshwari house of former jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Saturday (26 September), the law enforcement agency has clarified.

In a statement, signed by Deputy Commissioner (media and public relations) Md Talebur Rahman of DB, issued Sunday night (27 October), the agency said "As part of the regular operations of the DB, a team conducted a search operation at the residence of Golam Dastgir following the rules and regulations."

"The guard at the house ran away after realising the presence of the police. Later, with the help of the local police station, the DB team left the spot after completing the search operation of the house.

"Based on specific information, the said search operation was conducted to arrest an accused in a case and recovery of illegal weapons," reads the statement.

The statement comes amid media reports that the house was "vandalised and looted by unidentified men claiming to be DB members".

The DB statement, however, does not address the alleged vandalism and looting.

Earlier on the day, Deputy Commissioner Talebur had told The Business Standard that the DB did not conduct any raid at the house.

According to security guards of the Golam Dastagir's building and locals, around 15-20 men went there in three microbuses, introduced themselves as DB members, and demanded entry to the house. When the guards refused to heed their demands, they broke the gate's lock and entered the house. Some of the men were wearing DB jackets while two had police uniforms on them.

They first broke the CCTV cameras and later destroyed the furniture of the four rooms of the house, said the security guards. They left after about two and a half hours.

They also took several items, said some eyewitnesses.

A Gazi group official went to the Ramna Police Station on Saturday night after being informed of the matter.

"I was told that a DB team has raided the house," the official said on condition of anonymity.

When contacted over the matter, Ramna OC Golam Faruk had told TBS that a DB team had indeed raided the house without providing any details regarding the operation.