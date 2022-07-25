DB arrests secondary education directorate officer over question paper leak

Crime

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 05:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested an official of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) for his alleged involvement in leaking question paper of a recent recruitment exam.

The arrestee Chandra Shekhar Halder alias Milton, an officer of the 31st BCS education cadre, was arrested from Dhaka on Sunday (24 July), Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Tejgaon Police Md Shahadat Hossain Suma confirmed the news.

"We received several allegations against Milton regarding his involvement in question paper leak of various government recruitment exams.

Following the lead, we investigated further and finally took him in custody," said Md Shahadat. DB officials said on 13 May, a written examination was held to recruit people in 513 posts in DSHE.

A candidate named Suman Jowardar was allegedly caught cheating during the exam at the Eden College centre, as answers to the MCQ questions were found written on the back of his admit card, and he was arrested.

Later, based on the information given by Jowardar, police arrested Saiful Islam, a mathematics teacher from Patuakhali.

The detectives also said Milton was the one who leaked the question paper to the candidates using digital platforms like WhatsApp, while he was in charge of coordinating with Eden College for that test.

