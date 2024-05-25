DB arrests 2 including Vietnam citizen over fake FB profile of health minister

Crime

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

DB arrests 2 including Vietnam citizen over fake FB profile of health minister

The arrestees are Tran Anh Tho, also known as Mister Tony, from Vietnam, and Nurul Amin, also known as Yeamen.

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 10:04 pm
Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested two individuals, including a Vietnamese citizen, for creating a fake Facebook account using Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen's photo and advertising herbal products from that account.

During a press briefing at the DB office yesterday, DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid said they also recovered three mobile phones, four laptops, and herbal products from China and Vietnam.

The arrestees are Tran Anh Tho, also known as Mister Tony, from Vietnam, and Nurul Amin, also known as Yeamen.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, the personal assistant of the health minister filed a case with Shahbagh police station regarding the matter.

The DB chief said, "During the investigation, we discovered a company named Unique Shipping Agency. It was conducting business by advertising various flashy hair tonics and hair treatments on multiple Facebook accounts."

"The accounts were created using the names and photos of political leaders and celebrities, including Samanta Lal Sen, which are completely fake," he said.

According to police, the two arrested individuals are the main agents of the ring, deceiving common people by disseminating fake photos from those accounts. However, the pages are operated from Vietnam by a person named Dong, another member of this ring.

"After receiving orders from those fake pages, employees of the company contacted the customers through a different registered number," said Harun-or-Rashid.

"These low-quality products were illegal in Bangladesh," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

DB police / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

11h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

48m | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

1h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

2h | Videos
What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

4h | Videos