DB arrests 2 including Vietnam citizen over fake FB profile of health minister

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested two individuals, including a Vietnamese citizen, for creating a fake Facebook account using Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen's photo and advertising herbal products from that account.

During a press briefing at the DB office yesterday, DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid said they also recovered three mobile phones, four laptops, and herbal products from China and Vietnam.

The arrestees are Tran Anh Tho, also known as Mister Tony, from Vietnam, and Nurul Amin, also known as Yeamen.

Earlier, the personal assistant of the health minister filed a case with Shahbagh police station regarding the matter.

The DB chief said, "During the investigation, we discovered a company named Unique Shipping Agency. It was conducting business by advertising various flashy hair tonics and hair treatments on multiple Facebook accounts."

"The accounts were created using the names and photos of political leaders and celebrities, including Samanta Lal Sen, which are completely fake," he said.

According to police, the two arrested individuals are the main agents of the ring, deceiving common people by disseminating fake photos from those accounts. However, the pages are operated from Vietnam by a person named Dong, another member of this ring.

"After receiving orders from those fake pages, employees of the company contacted the customers through a different registered number," said Harun-or-Rashid.

"These low-quality products were illegal in Bangladesh," he added.