DB arrests 10 members of driving licence scam ring

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 10 members of a driving lecence fraudulence ring.

They were arrested in different raids conducted within Dhaka on Monday (14 February) and Tuesday.

DB Additional Commissioner AKM Hafeez Akhter disclosed the information at a press briefing held at DMP Media Centre on Wednesday (16 February).

The arrestees are Md Liton Paik, Sujan Paik, Md Hasan Sheikh, Mohammad Ali, Md Abdul Khaleq, Md Abdullah Rony, Md Sohel Rana, Md Sohag, Md Nurnabi and Md Humayun Kabir.

A large number of driving license application files, novice driving license application forms and various electronic devices were seized from their possession.

AKM Hafeez Akhter said, DB police have found a ring operating a fake office of Bangladesh Road and Transport Authority (BRTA) in the capital that people mistook for real.

"Arrested Liton Pike opened the fake BRTA office and charged Tk10000–12000 for each driving license of motorcycle and various types of vehicle," added AKM Hafeez Akhter.

The DB Additional Commissioner further said the fraud team submit forged verification reports and fake dope test certificates to their commission-based officers at the Diabari BRTA office for licence.

The BRTA officials accept the forged papers and also associate them to pass in BRTA driving licence test.

The DB Police are trying to find out the BRTA officials involved in the fraudulence, Hafeez added.