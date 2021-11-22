Cumilla ward councillor, aide shot dead

Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and one of his aides have been shot dead at the councillor's office in the city on Monday (22 November).

Md Mohiuddin, director of Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, confirmed the deaths to The Business Standard at 8:30pm.

According to local sources, a group of 6-7 individuals entered the councillor's office around 4:30 pm and fired bullets at Sohel. The attackers fled the scene when locals rushed to the spot hearing gunshots.

Eight people including Sohel suffered bullet wounds in the attack. Six of them are now undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit of Cumilla Medical College and Hospital.

Locals said the councillor had a dispute with a criminal gang of ward-16 over extortion and establishing supremacy.

Councillor Sohel's nephew Mohammad Hanif said, "Hearing the gunshots, I rushed to the spot and saw my uncle wounded and lying on the floor. I carried him on my shoulders to take him to the hospital."

