Cumilla investigation focuses on Iqbal’s remand

Crime

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 10:03 pm

Related News

Cumilla investigation focuses on Iqbal’s remand

The key suspect, however, is yet to reveal the masterminds behind the Cumilla incident

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 10:03 pm
Cumilla investigation focuses on Iqbal’s remand

Investigation of the Cumilla communal violence case prioritises Iqbal and Ekram as police have been questioning them about the masterminds of the incident.

Iqbal allegedly placed the Quran at Nanuar Dighi mandap in Cumilla during the Durga Puja celebration while Ekram called the national emergency helpline "999" to report the "besmirching of the holy scripture".  

They were placed on a seven-day remand Saturday. According to police sources, Ekram and Iqbal had been interrogated extensively on the first day, but they had not yet revealed who was behind the incident that fractured communal harmony.

Police say both Ekram and Iqbal are drug addicts and they are also involved in drug peddling.    

Seeking anonymity, several Cumilla police officials said it is a very sensitive case, and they are trying to move forward by focusing on every angle of the incident.

They said all-out efforts are ongoing to find out who is behind the incident.

As the reported demeaning of the Quran at Nanuar Dighi mandap spread on 13 October, communal violence erupted in several districts – leaving at least eight dead. Zealots ran amok as Hindu temples were vandalised, homes of the religious community ransacked and set on fire, and their businesses looted.       

Analysing closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, Cumilla police detected Iqbal who was seen bringing the Quran from a mosque and placing it in the mandap.

Iqbal is the son of a local fish trader. He went to school up to class five.

"He started taking drugs at the age of 15," said his mother Amena Begum. Ten years ago, Iqbal was stabbed in the stomach during a fight with his friends which caused him to bleed profusely.

Amena Begum said Iqbal has been abnormal since then. He was beaten by the locals on allegations of theft several times.   

Ekram, who called 999 to report the "Quran besmirching" also belongs to a low-income family. He used to do odd jobs.       

"Bad influence has spoiled my son," Ekram's mother Selina Akter said.

Some locals said Ekram is a supporter of Cumilla City Corporation Mayor and BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku, but police are yet to confirm the political affiliation claim.    

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla Attack / communal attacks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly