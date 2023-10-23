Cumilla doctor who was stabbed in his chamber succumbs to injuries

Pediatrician Dr Zahirul Haque, who was a victim of a stabbing attack in his own practising chamber at the Race Course area in Cumilla on Saturday (21 October), succumbed to his injuries today while undergoing treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries at around 6:30am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka on Monday (24 October), Cumilla Medical College and Hospital Director Dr Azizur Rahman Siddiqui told The Business Standard.

On 21 October, Dr Zahirul and his wife Himi were stabbed allegedly over a clash with the management committee at the Shapla Tower in the Race Course area of Cumilla.

He was originally admitted to the ICU of Cumilla Medical College and Hospital However, when the condition worsened, he was sent to Dhaka for better treatment. He died while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital.

Meanwhile, on the day and night of the incident, Dr Zahirul's wife Farhana Afrin Himi filed a case accusing 5 people.

The accused are Salauddin Morshed Bhuiyan alias Pappu and his wife Sumi, Pappu's sons Arham and Ahnaf and Silver Development chairman Farooq Ahmed.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali model police station Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said that Pappu, who was arrested in this incident, has been sent to jail through the court.

An operation is underway to arrest the other accused, he added.

MMA Cumilla chapter president Dr Abdul Baki Anis, and general secretary Dr Ataur Rahman Jasim among others have demanded swift a