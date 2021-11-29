Cumilla Councillor Sohel murder accused gives statement under Section 164

Rabbi Islam Antu, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Councillor Sohel, testified under Section 164 on Monday (29 November).

In his statement, he admitted that he had hired auto rickshaws for the six-member hit squad who shot and killed the councillor and his aide, Haripad Saha.

The matter was confirmed on Monday night by the investigating officer of the case, Kaiser Hamid, in-charge of Chawkbazar police outpost.

It has been revealed that the killers held a meeting prior to the murder at Sajan's house, the fifth accused in the murder case.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of Shah Alam and Nazim, the main accused in the case, has come to the hands of the police. A 28-second CCTV footage showed Shah Alam and Nazim were running to shoot.

Confirming the matter, Cumilla District Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sohan Sarkar said, "We have identified Shah Alam and Nazim from the CCTV footage."

"Upon investigation, we have confirmed that there were 6 people in the hit squad. Their identities have been declared; Shah Alam, Sohel, Sabbir Hossain, Sajan and Nazim. There is also an unknown accused from Feni."

Police officer Sohan Sarkar further said, "In the investigation, we have come to know that the others accused came to the killing mission after the meeting in Sajan's house."

On 22 November, around 4pm, Cumilla Ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and his aide Haripad Saha were shot dead at the Three Star Enterprise in Pathuriapara near the councillor's office. Five more people were shot in the incident.

Councillor Sohel's younger brother Syed Mohammad Ruman filed the murder case, as the plaintiff, on 23 November against 21 people, of which he gave 11 names.