Cumilla councillor murder: Two accused killed in 'gunfight'

The accused Sabbir and Sajon in Cumilla Councillor murder case

Two persons, accused of killing Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and his aide, were killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Md Sabbir Hossain, 28, no 3 accused in the case and Sajon, 32, no 5 accused in the case.

Satyajit Barua, officer-in-charge of Cumilla District Detective Branch of Police confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The gunfight took place in Sangraish Balumahal area near Gomti river Beribadh around 1am, said the DB official.

On information that several accused in the case were staying in Songraish and Nabagram areas, a team of Kotwali Model Police Station and several teams of DB started drive around 12:15am to arrest them, said Satyajit.

When a joint team of DB and police reached in Balumahal area, the accused killers opened fire, forcing them to fire back for self-defense which triggered the gunfight.

At one stage, two accused fled scene.

After the gunfight, police recovered two other accused as bullet-hit injured.

The injured were rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where doctors declared the duo dead.

Three policemen were injured in the gunfight.

Police recovered a pistol, a pipe-gun, several unused bullet shells, shells of cartridge, added the DB OC.

Earlier on 22 November, a group of seven or eight armed miscreants shot and killed Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel, and one of his associates, 60-year old Haripad Shaha.

Sohel was found shot dead, having 9 bullets on different parts of his body, at a rod-cement shop named 'Three-Star Enterprise' at Pathariapara area of the Cumilla City Corporation at around 4:30pm. Haripad Saha was fired during an attempt to save Sohel.

Later, brother of the slain councillor, Syed Muhammad Rumon, filed a lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station Tuesday night accusing a total of 21 people.

The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made the prime accused.