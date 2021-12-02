Cumilla councillor murder: Prime accused killed in 'gunfight'

Shah Alam, 28, the main accused of killing Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and his aide, was killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers early Thursday.

Confirming the matter at 3:30am, DB Sub Inspector Parimol Das said, "The gun battle took place in Beribadh area on the bank of Gomti River under Sadar upazila at 1:30am."

"A pistol was recovered from the spot," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, two more accused of the murders were killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers. The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 28, no 3 accused in the case and Sajon, 32, no 5 accused in the case.

Earlier on 22 November, a group of seven or eight armed miscreants shot and killed Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel, and one of his associates, 60-year old Haripad Shaha.

Sohel was found shot dead, having 9 bullets on different parts of his body, at a rod-cement shop named 'Three-Star Enterprise' at Pathariapara area of the Cumilla City Corporation at around 4:30pm. Haripad Saha was fired during an attempt to save Sohel.

Later, brother of the slain councillor, Syed Muhammad Rumon, filed a lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station Tuesday night accusing a total of 21 people.

The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made the prime accused.

