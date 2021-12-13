Cumilla councillor murder: 2 accused make confessional statement

13 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Two of the named accused in a case filed over the murder of Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and his aide made confessional statements before a Cumilla court on Sunday.
 
The accused --Sohel, 28 and Md Saimon, 30—were produced before the court on Sunday night after completing a 5-day remand.
 
Judge Chandan Kanti Nath of Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Cognizance court-1 recorded their statement at around 12am under section 164, said Parimal Das, sub-inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of Cumilla police.
 
Later, they were sent back to jail.
 
Earlier on 22 November, a group of seven or eight armed miscreants shot and killed Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel, and one of his associates, 60-year old Haripad Shaha.
 
Sohel was found shot dead, having 9 bullets on different parts of his body, at a rod-cement shop named 'Three-Star Enterprise' at Pathariapara area of the Cumilla City Corporation at around 4:30pm. Haripad Saha was fired during an attempt to save Sohel.
 
Later, brother of the slain councillor, Syed Muhammad Rumon, filed a lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station Tuesday night accusing a total of 21 people.
 
The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made the prime accused.
 
Meanwhile, seven accused were arrested in connection with the incident and three were killed in reported gunfights with law enforcers.

