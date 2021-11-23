Cumilla councillor killing: No case filed, no arrest made

No case has been filed yet over the murder of Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel on Monday, and no arrest has been made in this connection.

Superintendent of Police in Cumilla Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter Tuesday evening.

He said, "Relatives of the deceased have not filed any case yet. However, we are trying to identify the murderers. Already, we have recovered some weapons and ammunition. We suspect that the weapons were left by the killers."

The murder of Sohel and one of his aides, Haripada Saha, at the councillor's own office Monday afternoon by a group of seven to eight masked killers has created sensation all over the country. Five more people were also shot during the killing mission.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people mourned when Councillor Sohel's body was brought in front of his house at Lashkarpukur area in Pathuria at 10:50am on Tuesday, from the morgue of Comilla Medical College Hospital.

After the body was brought in front of his office, an agitated mob brought out a procession demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Councillor Sohel's conflict with Shah Alam over love affair

Locals alleged that one Shah Alam, 25, from Nabogram area of ​​ward-16 might be involved in the Sohel murder.

Sources concerned said a girl from Pathuriapara at ward-17 had a love affair with a boy from Nabogram. That boy is a friend of Shah Alam.

On 15 November, when the boy went to meet the girl at Pathuriapara, the locals called him a thief and chased him. At one stage of the chase, he took refuge at Shah Alam's house in Nabogram. At that time Shah Alam fired blank shots to scare the locals. Councillor Sohail could not accept the incident of firing on the residents of ward-17. He informed the matter to the police administration and several local party leaders and activists. Shah Alam was furious at this.

Jahangir Hossain Babul, councillor of ward-16, said Sohail could not accept the firing of Shah Alam over a minor incident. I have heard that an enmity ensued between Sohel and Shah Alam over the issue.

It is learned that Shah Alam is accused in several cases including two murders.