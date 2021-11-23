Cumilla councillor killing: No case filed, no arrest made

Crime

Tayubur Rahman Sohel
23 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:47 pm

Related News

Cumilla councillor killing: No case filed, no arrest made

Superintendent of Police in Cumilla Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter Tuesday evening

Tayubur Rahman Sohel
23 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:47 pm
Cumilla councillor killing: No case filed, no arrest made

No case has been filed yet over the murder of Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel on Monday, and no arrest has been made in this connection.

Superintendent of Police in Cumilla Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter Tuesday evening.

He said, "Relatives of the deceased have not filed any case yet. However, we are trying to identify the murderers. Already, we have recovered some weapons and ammunition. We suspect that the weapons were left by the killers."

The murder of Sohel and one of his aides, Haripada Saha, at the councillor's own office Monday afternoon by a group of seven to eight masked killers has created sensation all over the country. Five more people were also shot during the killing mission.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people mourned when Councillor Sohel's body was brought in front of his house at Lashkarpukur area in Pathuria at 10:50am on Tuesday, from the morgue of Comilla Medical College Hospital.

After the body was brought in front of his office, an agitated mob brought out a procession demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Councillor Sohel's conflict with Shah Alam over love affair

Locals alleged that one Shah Alam, 25, from Nabogram area of ​​ward-16 might be involved in the Sohel murder.

Sources concerned said a girl from Pathuriapara at ward-17 had a love affair with a boy from Nabogram. That boy is a friend of Shah Alam.

On 15 November, when the boy went to meet the girl at Pathuriapara, the locals called him a thief and chased him. At one stage of the chase, he took refuge at Shah Alam's house in Nabogram. At that time Shah Alam fired blank shots to scare the locals. Councillor Sohail could not accept the incident of firing on the residents of ward-17. He informed the matter to the police administration and several local party leaders and activists. Shah Alam was furious at this.

Jahangir Hossain Babul, councillor of ward-16, said Sohail could not accept the firing of Shah Alam over a minor incident. I have heard that an enmity ensued between Sohel and Shah Alam over the issue.

It is learned that Shah Alam is accused in several cases including two murders.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla / Cumilla City Corporation / Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’