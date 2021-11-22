Cumilla City Corporation councillor shot at his own office

Crime

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 05:50 pm

Cumilla City Corporation councillor shot at his own office

Duty doctor at the Cumilla Medical College and Hospital emergency department Dr Nafiz said that the councillor is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is in critical condition

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel suffered bullet wounds after a group of individuals attacked and shot him at his office in the city.

Confirming the matter to the Business Standard, duty doctor at the Cumilla Medical College and Hospital emergency department Dr Nafiz said that the councillor is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to local sources, a group of 6-7 individuals entered the councillor's office around 4:30 pm and fired bullets at Sohel.

