Cumilla BCL leader attacked allegedly for supporting independent candidate

Chhatra League leader Fahim Khan receives treatment at Comilla Medical College Hospital after an attack near Bagur bus station in Barkamata Union on Wednesday, 13 December. Photo: TBS

Local Chhatra League leader Fahim Khan was attacked in Cumilla's Debidwar upazila allegedly due to his support for an independent candidate contesting in the upcoming national polls.

The 22-year-old injured leader was rushed to Comilla Medical College Hospital following the incident which took place around 7pm on Wednesday near Bagur bus station in Barkamata Union.

Fahim, son of Farid Khan from the upazila's Mohanpur Union, serves as the joint convener of Mohanpur Union Chhatra League and is a supporter of Abul Kalam Azad, an independent candidate contesting in the Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) constituency.

According to Shamim Khan, Fahim's cousin, a group of 10-12 individuals, led by Liton Sarker chased Fahim upon his return from Cumilla city to Bagur bus station in the union. Despite Fahim's attempt to escape, they caught up with him and attacked him with sharp domestic weapons, including sticks and a machete.

"After the assailants left Fahim, assuming he was dead, locals rescued him and brought him to Comilla Medical College Hospital," Shamim Khan said, noting that a case will be filed with Debidwar police station regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, efforts to contact the accused Liton Sarker for comments were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or messages.

Debidwar police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nayan Mia stated that no formal written complaint had been filed yet.

He said legal action against the offenders would be initiated, upon investigation, after the submission of a written complaint.