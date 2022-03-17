CU teacher recruitment scam: PS, staff of vice-chancellor suspended

Crime

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 02:19 pm

Related News

CU teacher recruitment scam: PS, staff of vice-chancellor suspended

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 02:19 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chittagong University authorities have temporarily suspended two officials of the vice-chancellor's office following the leak of several phone conversations on irregularities and illicit financial transactions over the recruitment of teachers for the Persian Language and Literature department.

The two officials are vice chancellor's personal secretary Khaled Misbahul Hoque Robin and office staff Ahmed Hossain, confirmed CU Registrar (acting) Professor SM Manirul Hasan.

The university administration took this action on Wednesday (16 March), almost two weeks after the news of the phone conversation was leaked to the media.

"The action was taken after a formal investigation was launched in this regard," Professor SM Manirul Hasan said adding that previously the duo was served with a show-cause notice to which they have responded.

"Further investigation is underway."

Earlier on 5 March, the CU authority formed a committee to investigate the incident. 

Reportedly, five phone conversations related to illegal money transactions have been leaked after allegations of irregularities in the appointment of lecturers for the Persian Language and Literature department of Chittagong University (CU).

In one of the phone conversations, the PS of the vice-chancellor was heard having a suggestive talk about illicit money transactions with a candidate for the post of lecturer. In another conversation, a university employee was recorded saying that the vice-chancellor needs money to "manage" the high-ups of the concerned government departments. Later, the PS was removed from his post and sent back to the previous workplace.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chittagong University (CU) / Chittagong University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

1h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

41m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

17h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

17h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

17h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years