CU teacher recruitment scam: PS, staff of vice-chancellor suspended

Chittagong University authorities have temporarily suspended two officials of the vice-chancellor's office following the leak of several phone conversations on irregularities and illicit financial transactions over the recruitment of teachers for the Persian Language and Literature department.

The two officials are vice chancellor's personal secretary Khaled Misbahul Hoque Robin and office staff Ahmed Hossain, confirmed CU Registrar (acting) Professor SM Manirul Hasan.

The university administration took this action on Wednesday (16 March), almost two weeks after the news of the phone conversation was leaked to the media.

"The action was taken after a formal investigation was launched in this regard," Professor SM Manirul Hasan said adding that previously the duo was served with a show-cause notice to which they have responded.

"Further investigation is underway."

Earlier on 5 March, the CU authority formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Reportedly, five phone conversations related to illegal money transactions have been leaked after allegations of irregularities in the appointment of lecturers for the Persian Language and Literature department of Chittagong University (CU).

In one of the phone conversations, the PS of the vice-chancellor was heard having a suggestive talk about illicit money transactions with a candidate for the post of lecturer. In another conversation, a university employee was recorded saying that the vice-chancellor needs money to "manage" the high-ups of the concerned government departments. Later, the PS was removed from his post and sent back to the previous workplace.