CTTC recovers explosives, bullets, detonators in raid at ‘militant’ hideout in Moulvibazar

Arrested suspected militants being transported from Moulvibazar on 15 August 2023. Photo: TBS

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Bangladesh Police have recovered 14 rounds of bullets, 95 detonators and five kilogrammes of explosives during a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar today.

Chief of the CTTC Md Abul Kalam Azad disclosed the information at a press briefing on Tuesday (15 August).

Tuesday's raids are part of the CTTC's ongoing operations in the north-eastern district to against suspected militants.

Earlier on Saturday (12 August), the specialised police unit detained 10 people during a raid on a suspected militant hideout in the same upazila.

On Tuesday morning, the CTTC team went on the raid with the arrested militants.

CTTC chief Azad said a total of 27 alleged terrorists have been arrested from the area.

"They will be taken to Dhaka for questioning. Among them there are people of various professions including doctors and engineers," he said.

Md Asaduzzaman said, "We have confirmed that the arrested are members of the new militant organisation 'Imam Mahmud Kafela'".