Ctg teacher pushed off moving bus: Three arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have said the bus, from which a school teacher was pushed off in Chattogram city over a fare dispute, was out of fitness and its driver and helpers were drug-addicted.

Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, commanding officer of RAB-7, disclosed the information in a press briefing on Tuesday following the arrest of three people allegedly involved in the incident.

He said, "The three arrestees pushed the school teacher off a moving bus for only Tk5. Before throwing him out, they also beat up and harassed the teacher inside the bus."

"According to the primary investigation, the bus was out of fitness and its driver and his helpers were drug-addicted. Surprisingly, the bus owner has no information about the bus driver and his helpers," Lt Colonel M A Yusuf added

Rahmat Ullah along with his two colleagues commute from the Oxygen intersection to Puraton Railway Station. According to the new rules, the fare is supposed to be Tk45 (Tk15 per person). But the bus helper/conductor was demanding Tk50 from us. At one point during the altercation, the conductor pushed him off the bus, he said.

RAB on Monday arrested three people--- including bus driver Md Liton, helper Mahin and conductor Md Hossain, over the throwing incident of the school teacher.

Rahmat Ullah, the assistant teacher of a primary school, was critically injured after he was pushed off a moving bus near Bottoli Puraton Railway Station in the port city on 27 November.

The bus is now under police custody. Arif Ullah, the younger brother of the victim, filed an attempt to murder case with Kotwali police station, accusing the trio, said the RAB official.