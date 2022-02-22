Ctg tax employee arrested over arms ‘parcel’

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 07:33 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested an income tax department employee in connection with smuggling two 8mm pistols and 60 rounds of bullets hidden in guise of household goods from Italy.

The arrestee, Majumdar Kamrul Hasan, was brought into custody on Monday (21 February) from the port city's Halishahar area, Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) confirmed.

The next day, Assistant Revenue Officer of Custom House Delwar Hossain filed a case with the Bandar Police Station.

According to the case docket, a man named Rajib Barua from Italy sent a parcel for Majumdar Kamrul Hasan, an office assistant in Chittagong Income Tax Department's Tax Zone-1.

The parcel contained the arms and ammunition along with household items.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Assistant Commissioner Kazi Mohammad Tareq Aziz said, "As Kamrul is a government employee, he has been arrested with the permission of the tax commissioner. We have conducted the initial interrogation. Legal action will be taken against him through the court."

