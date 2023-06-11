Ctg police constable suspended over assaulting boy over 'stealing cigarettes'

A police constable was suspended for assaulting a 13-year-old boy after accusing him of stealing cigarettes from a traffic police box in Chattogram's Tigerpass area on Sunday (11 June).

A video went viral on social media showing locals intervening as constable Shaukat – who is a wrecker driver of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's traffic division – was seen beating up Nurul Islam Babu this morning.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Spina Rani Pramanik said, "The accused constable was suspended after the matter came to our attention. Further departmental action will be taken subject to investigation."

Babu lives with his mother and brother in the Siraj Colony slum next to the police box. Contacted, Nurul Islam Babu said he often sleeps at the police box.

Earlier on Saturday night, as it was raining, he took shelter there once more.

Defending himself, he told TBS, "I was just there eating breakfast. I did not steal anything from the police box. Yet the policeman beat me and tore my clothes apart."