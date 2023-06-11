Ctg police constable suspended over assaulting boy over 'stealing cigarettes'

Crime

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:02 pm

Related News

Ctg police constable suspended over assaulting boy over 'stealing cigarettes'

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:02 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A police constable was suspended for assaulting a 13-year-old boy after accusing him of stealing cigarettes from a traffic police box in Chattogram's Tigerpass area on Sunday (11 June). 

A video went viral on social media showing locals intervening as constable Shaukat – who is a wrecker driver of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's traffic division – was seen beating up Nurul Islam Babu this morning. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Spina Rani Pramanik said, "The accused constable was suspended after the matter came to our attention. Further departmental action will be taken subject to investigation." 

Babu lives with his mother and brother in the Siraj Colony slum next to the police box. Contacted, Nurul Islam Babu said he often sleeps at the police box. 

Earlier on Saturday night, as it was raining, he took shelter there once more. 

Defending himself, he told TBS, "I was just there eating breakfast. I did not steal anything from the police box. Yet the policeman beat me and tore my clothes apart."

 

Top News

Police Box / assault / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

3h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

3h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

2h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis