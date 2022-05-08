Ctg man fined for hoarding 2,328-litre soybean oil

A mobile court on Saturday night fined a man Tk40,000 for illegally stocking 2,328 litres of soybean oil in Chattogram's Fatikchhari.

Based on secret information, the mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate S M Alamgir conducted the drive in the house of trader Akhter Hossain at the upazila's South Gozaria village around 10:30pm.

At the time, they seized the stocked lot of the edible oil.

Later, the court fined Akhter for illegal stockpiling amid the ongoing supply crisis created in the edible oil market.



It also directed to sell the oil in the open market within the next 24 hours.