Ctg madrasa teacher arrested over alleged torture of student

Crime

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 10:09 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A madrasa teacher was arrested over an allegation of injuring a student, with a sharp blade, in Anwara upazila of Chattogram district.

Police said the mother of the 12-year-old boy filed a case against him with Anwara police station on Friday night.

The victim is a resident student of Imam Azam International Hifzul Quran Academy in the upazila. The accused, Abu Hanif, also resides near the madrasa.

 "A Chattogram court sent the accused to jail on Saturday morning when police produced him before it," said Mirza Mohammad, the officer in charge of Anwara police station.

According to the case statement, two weeks ago, the teacher canned the body for not learning his lesson.  Then the accused wounded him with a sharp blade and pest red chilli powder on the injured spot of his body.

Last Thursday, when he came home from the madrasa hostel, he informed the matter. Then, his mother filed a case against the teacher.  Several injury marks with sharp blades were seen on the back of the victim.

Regarding the issue, Abdul Aziz, director of the madrasa, told the media that he did not know about the torture of the student. During the arrest of Abu Hanif, the matter came to light.

