Ctg Jubo Dal president among 4 arrested in Cumilla

Police have arrested Chattogram city unit Jubo Dal President Mosharraf Hossain Dipti and four others from Cumilla on Tuesday (17 January).

They were arrested from a hotel near the Dhaka-Chattogram highway Tuesday night, Cumilla Officer-in-Charge of Police (Sadar Circle) Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

 "We came to know the BNP men were arrested by the Detective Branch of Police," he said.

When contacted, OC Rajesh Barua, Detective Branch of Cumilla, said, "We did not make the arrest. Officials from Chattogram must have taken them into custody."

The arrest comes just two days after the clash between BNP men and police where at least 25 people, including five law enforcers, were injured at the Kazir Dewri area in the port city.

Both sides traded blame over starting the conflict amid BNP's protest rally in Chattogram city against the government's most recent power tariff hike.

Jubo Dal / BNP / arrested

