Ctg gold trader killed, throat slit body recovered

Crime

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 12:44 pm

Related News

Ctg gold trader killed, throat slit body recovered

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 12:44 pm
Ctg gold trader killed, throat slit body recovered

Police have recovered the throat-slit body of a gold trader from Chattogram's Patiya upazila.

The tragic incident took place in the Lodihara area of Habilas Dwip union of the upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased, Biman Dhar, 43, owned a gold shop named "Saudia Jewellers" in the city's Rahattarpool area.

According to locals, miscreants killed Biman while he was returning home after closing his shop.

The body was recovered and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, Tariq Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Patiya circle), Chattogram, told The Business Standard. 

"An investigation is underway in this regard. A motorcycle and a locally made sharp weapon were seized from the spot of the incident," he added.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

CTG / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

58m | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

2h | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

3h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

15h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

16h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

16h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 