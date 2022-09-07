Ctg gold trader killed, throat slit body recovered

Police have recovered the throat-slit body of a gold trader from Chattogram's Patiya upazila.

The tragic incident took place in the Lodihara area of Habilas Dwip union of the upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased, Biman Dhar, 43, owned a gold shop named "Saudia Jewellers" in the city's Rahattarpool area.

According to locals, miscreants killed Biman while he was returning home after closing his shop.

The body was recovered and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, Tariq Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Patiya circle), Chattogram, told The Business Standard.

"An investigation is underway in this regard. A motorcycle and a locally made sharp weapon were seized from the spot of the incident," he added.

