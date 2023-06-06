Ctg drug bust on dealer duo: Husband flees, wife fails to escape arrest

Crime

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 03:55 pm
06 June, 2023

Police arrested a woman with 1,200 pieces of yaba and 14 kilograms of ganja from the Master Lane area under Khulshi police station of Chattogram. 

She was nabbed at around 1am on Monday (5 June) from her residence behind Kali Mandir on Master Lane.

The police said Kajal Prakash Morjina, 25, is married to one Javed Hossain Prakash. 

After the arrest, the police filed a case against Kajal and her husband under the Narcotics Control Act. 

Sub-inspector Khawaja Enam Elahi, the in-charge of Pahartali police outpost of Khulshi police station, told The Business Standard, "Both husband and wife have been involved in drug trade for a long time. When we raided, Javed ran away leaving his wife with the drugs. A case has been filed against them and it is being forwarded to the court."

 

