Ctg customs seizes huge amount of baggage items imported evading Tk17 lakh tax

Chattogram customs has seized 1,551 blankets, 483 pieces of prayer mats, 120 kilograms of cosmetics products, and 200 kilograms of electronics goods imported in the name of blanket fabrics for the export-oriented readymade garment industry.

The taxable value of the seized consignment is around Tk20 lakh and the evaded tax is Tk17 lakh.

Photo: TBS

According to Chattogram Custom House sources, an importer from Pabna Export Processing Zone, MGL Company Bangladesh Limited, announced to import 8,400 kg 100% blankets fabrics for Readymade Garments Industry in 240 packages from Mauritius.

On 8 February, the container (DFSU6691599) left Port Louis Port of Mauritius in the ship Kota Nazar. When it arrived at Chattogram port, the C&F Agent nominated by the importer – Prottoy International – on 17 July submitted a bill of entry to the Chattogram Custom House to unload the goods.

Based on confidential information about the consignment, the customs house locked it in the ASYCUDA World System.

The cargo container kept at the JR Container Yard at the port was forcefully kept down by the Chattogram Custom House Audit, Investigation and Research (AIR) team and the shipment was 100% checked in the presence of representatives of various organisations.

Deputy Commissioner of AIR Branch Sharifuddin said the scrutiny was held on 17 November from 11 am to night. During the checking, 75 types of dutiable baggage items including blankets, prayer mats, various types of cosmetics, and food were found instead of blanket fabrics as declared by the importer.