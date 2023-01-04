Ctg customs seizes goods worth Tk11 crore 

Crime

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 10:14 pm

Ctg customs seizes goods worth Tk11 crore 

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 10:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation has seized goods worth Tk10 crore brought under bond facilities for trying to sell them in the open market. 

According to the customs detectives, Goldtex Garments Limited, a garment factory at Savar DEPZ, has imported the products, said a press release on Wednesday.

On October 13, customs intelligence seized 107.26 tons of fabrics imported by Goldtex Garments Limited of Savar DEPZ in Dhaka, by raiding the warehouse of Speedway Logistics at North Halishahar, in Chattogram. 

The estimated market value of the goods was Tk10 crore. 

In this incident, a criminal case was filed with Halishahar Police Station and in Chattogram Bond Commissionerate on 4 January.

The press release also mentioned that the illegal storing, supply and sale or attempt to sell in the open market of products brought under bond facilities by any bond licensees or individuals is considered smuggling. 
 
The process of filing a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012 is underway after investigation as no valid LC or sales contract has been sent through the banking channel against the Bills of Landing (BLs).

According to the Bgmea member list, the name of the managing director of Goldtex Garments Ltd is Ngan Hung Tak Calvin.

In response to the question why it was so late to file a case, customs official Bashir Ahmed said, it took time as various agencies investigated the matter.

After that incident, customs detectives identified four more consignments of Goldtex Garments at Chattogram port.

