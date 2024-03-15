Ctg customs seizes gold jewellery worth Tk1.22cr from Jeddah returnee

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 05:20 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Customs officials today (15 March) seized gold jewellery worth Tk1.22 crore from a Jeddah returnee at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The gold was seized from Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Bakul, a passenger who arrived at the airport on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-136 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 9:00am on the day, customs officials said.

"We found Rafiqul Islam's movements suspicious. So we conducted a search and scanned his baggage. The scan showed a gold-like reflection inside the bags,' Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner Mahfuz Alam said. 

"During the search, a total of 32 gold bangles were found specially hidden inside shoes, worn clothes and his luggage. The weight of these gold ornaments is 1220 grams," he added.

Mahfuz Alam also said the recovered gold will be sent to the Chattogram Custom House for depositing in the state treasury.

Besides, the process of filing a case against Rafiqul with the Patenga Police Station is ongoing.

 

