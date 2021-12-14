Ctg customs seize Tk90 crore worth of illegally imported cigarette band rolls 

Crime

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:15 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 Chattogram Customs House officials on Tuesday seized a large consignment of cigarettes band rolls worth Tk90 crore over tax evasion.

The container was declared as containing art cards by one Chattogram- based company "Bappu Enterprise" when it was imported.

The tax rate on such items is around 100%, said Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Salahuddin Rizvi while confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

"Bappu Enterprise imported band rolls under the declaration of art cards. Madhumati Enterprise was in charge of unloading the consignment. 

"However, the importer's business type, address, and product description raised a lot of suspicions. We found and seized the band rolls following a physical examination on Tuesday," he added. 

"We have already informed the concerned government offices to catch the culprits and bring them to book," the customs official furthered.
 

