Ctg customs files case over bringing pistols thru foreign parcel

Chattogram Customs House has filed a case over bringing two pistols and 60 rounds of cartridges in a parcel from Italy.

Assistant Revenue officer of the customs unit Delwar Hossain filed the lawsuit with Bandar Police Station on Sunday night, immediately after seizing the weapons.

From Rajib Barua Munna the parcel was sent from Italy to one Kamrul Hasan of CGS Colony at Agrabad in Chattogram, according to the case document. Two more replica-like pistols were also found in the carton.

Meanwhile, police said Kamrul Hasan, who was supposed to receive the parcel, was a lower-grade staffer of income tax. "After the incident, Kamrul is absconding. We are also verifying the sender information," Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge at the police station, told TBS.

The village home of the weapon sender Munna is in Raozan in Chattogram, according to the document. 

Local people said, Munna was accused in multiple cases and arrested several times. He left the country for Italy in 2009.

